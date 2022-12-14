Shields, Kretzschmar and Bucchieri

PREMIERE NETWORKS has promoted JENNY SHIELDS, KURT KRETZSCHMAR and RICK BUCCHIERI to VP/Affiliate Sales for the company, effective immediately. They all rise from the position of Sr. Dir./Affiliate Sales, and will continue to report to EVP/Affiliate Sales PETER TRIPI.

SHIELDS joined PREMIERE in 2001. In her new role, she’ll continue to manage affiliations for PREMIERE’s roster of entertainment programs and prep, production and imaging services, while serving as a Brand Mgr. for DELILAH and AFTER MIDNITE WITH GRANGER SMITH.

KRETZSCHMAR joined PREMIERE in 2004. He will continue to oversee affiliations for the FOX SPORTS RADIO NETWORK (FSR), as well as PREMIERE’s lineup of talk radio programs in select markets. He also continues his role as Brand Mgr. for FSR.

BUCCHIERI, who joined the company in 1998, will continue to manage affiliations for PREMIERE’s entertainment programs and prep, production and imaging services, while serving as a Brand Mgr. for LITTLE STEVEN’S UNDERGROUND GARAGE.

TRIPI said, “I couldn’t be happier to recognize JENNY, KURT and RICK with these well-deserved promotions. They have proven track records of successfully working with our affiliate partners across the country to deliver programming that resonates with audiences and delivers impressive results. In addition to going above and beyond for our partners, they’ve also proven to be valuable brand leaders, representing more than 100 programs and services with more than 8,200 affiliations across the country.”





