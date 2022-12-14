Going Dark

JANET BROWN'S LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS will shut down Country KPGE-A 1340 and 98.5 K252FG (THE BANDIT) and Variety Hits KXAZ and 100.1 K261BX (93.3 JACK-FM)/PAGE, AZ on DECEMBER 31st.

Speaking to the LAKE POWELL CHRONICLE, BROWN said she is retiring and relocating to NEW MEXICO, and is actively searching for someone to take over the stations at a "bankruptcy price" and keep them operating. She said one reason for her retirement is that she received a letter from the city of PAGE informing her that she must vacate the land she had leased for 30 years that houses the AM's tower.

The stations serve the ARIZONA and UTAH borders near LAKE POWELL, and produce a LAKE POWELL visitor guide and the website lakepowelllife.com.

