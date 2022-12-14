New PD Opening

SAGA COMMUNICATIONS Triple A WCNR (106.1 The Corner)/CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA, is looking for its next PD. "Known for THE UNIVERSITY OF VIRGINIA and THOMAS JEFFERSON’s famed MONTICELLO ESTATE, there is so much more, and THE CORNER is in the center of it all!" according to OM PAUL “UNCLE PAULY” MCDANIEL.

For 16 years, THE CORNER has built a deep connection to the community, local businesses, and likely the deepest connection to the live music scene – which is thriving and ONLY THE CORNER serves as its megaphone.

Do you love music? Are you a social media monster? Qualified candidates will do an air shift, must be proficient in music scheduling, audio editing, possess strong communication and interpersonal skills, as well as an understanding of the music industry. Minimum three years PD experience at a music station required, Triple A format preferred.

Submit your resume, cover letter, and on-air demo to MCDANIEL at pmcdaniel@charlottesvilleradiogroup.com. Please use “I Am The Corner” in the subject line. SAGA COMMUNICATIONS is an equal opportunity employer.

