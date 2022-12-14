Midwest Communications Check Presentation

MIDWEST COMMUNICATIONS Country KTWB (BIG COUNTRY 92.5) and AC KELO/SIOUX FALLS, SD held their 17th annual CHILDREN’S MIRACLE NETWORK RADIOTHON FOR KIDS on THURSDAY, DECEMBER 8th and FRIDAY, DECEMBER 9th at SANFORD CHILDREN’S “CASTLE OF CARE.” They raised more than $180K to benefit SANFORD CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL.

KTWB personalities DOC MURPHY and TOM MITCHELL and KELO personalities RYAN KELLY and PAUL ANDRESEN broadcast live from 6a to 6p both days.

OM TOM GJERDRUM said, "The last 17 years have seen many changes, but the one constant is the giving nature of our dedicated listeners. Without them we would not have been able to raise over $3 million to help the kids of SANFORD CHILDREN’S. The hope and courage provided by the medical professionals at SANFORD CHILDREN’S is outstanding, providing world-class health care in the most difficult of situations, and we are honored to support their mission.”

CHILDREN’S MIRACLE NETWORK PD/SANFORD HEALTH FOUNDATION BETHANY OLSON, added, “We’re so grateful to MIDWEST COMMUNICATIONS for their continued partnership on the CMN RADIOTHON FOR KIDS presented by NIELSON CONSTRUCTION. Each year, they inspire listeners to give to SANFORD CHILDREN’S, allowing the hospital team to provide the best care to kids, close to home.”

