FRIDAY (12/16) is the deadline to nominate someone for the COUNTRY RADIO SEMINAR's (CRS) TOM RIVERS HUMANITARIAN AWARD, given annually to an individual in the Country radio industry with a magnanimous spirit of caring and generosity in service to their local community.

This individual should be fully invested through hands-on action, demonstrating a personal commitment of time, talent, and resources to community causes. Nominations can be made here.

This award is named in honor of CRB Board member TOM RIVERS, who died in 2004 at the age of 38 of bronchial asthma. RIVERS, known for his work programming WQYK/TAMPA and WUSN/CHICAGO, was highly regarded for his public service.

The award will be handed out at this year's CRS, taking place MONDAY, MARCH 13th through WEDNESDAY, MARCH 15th, at the OMNI NASHVILLE HOTEL.

