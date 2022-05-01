Judd

The husband of the late COUNTRY MUSIC HALL OF FAMER NAOMI JUDD is speaking up about JUDD's mental health -- and his own -- in a new episode of ACM LIFTING LIVES' digital series, "The Check In." In the episode, created in a content partnership with PEOPLE magazine, LARRY STRICKLAND talks frankly about JUDD's mental health struggles leading up to her suicide at the age of 76 (NET NEWS 5/3), as well as his own experiences with mental health care.

STRICKLAND is hard on himself, saying, “Knowing what I know now, I wish I would have been more compassionate and more understanding and more kind and loving,” adding that he knew his wife battled with mental health, but he wasn’t aware of how bad her psychological state was until her death, and wishes he hasn't pushed her as hard as he did to get up off the couch and move. “I see moments and times when my wife was normal and happy. It just never entered my mind that she was as sick as she was,” STRICKLAND said, adding, “I wish we could remove the stigma behind mental health. It’s a disease.”

The series, launched in MAY, features conversations with prominent Country music figures about their own mental health struggles. Past episodes have featured artists JIMMIE ALLEN, BRETT ELDREDGE, LINDSAY ELL, MICHAEL RAY, JOHN OSBORNE of BROTHERS OSBORNE, and five others. Watch all of the episodes -- including the one with STRICKLAND -- here.

ACM LIFTING LIVES is the philanthropic partner of the ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC.

