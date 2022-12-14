-
charlieonnafriday Rocks WDOD (Hits 96)/Chattanooga's Ugly Sweater Christmas Party
BAHAKEL Top 40 WDOD (HITS 96)/CHATTANOOGA, TN recently celebrated the holidays with an Ugly Sweater CHRISTMAS Party, featuring ISLAND RECORDS recording artist, charlieonnafriday. The singer even took part in the fun with an appropriate-for-the-occasion green and red, snowflake-festooned number.
Listeners who donated a new teddy bear for the CHATTANOOGA FORGOTTEN CHILD FUND were eligible to win prizes including a holiday shopping spree and tickets to see TAYLOR SWIFT's The Eras Tour when it comes to NASHVILLE. Over 300 bears were donated.