Augusta Georgia

iHEARTMEDIA/AUGUSTA, GA recently held (12/8-12/10) its 22nd annual iHEARTMEDIA CARES FOR KIDS RADIOTHON. The event benefits CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL OF GEORGIA, a CHILDREN’S MIRACLE NETWORK hospital. All donations from the event stay in AUGUSTA, and are used to purchase items unique to the CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL.

The cluster's R&B WKSP (96.3 KISS FM), Hip Hop & R&B WPRW (POWER 107.7), Country WLUB (105.7 THE BULL), Classic Rock WLUB-HD2 (EAGLE 106.3), and News BIN NETWORK WYNF-A participated. The stations partnered with AUGUSTA TV stations WRDW NEWS 12 and NBC 26.

Market Pres. IVY ELAM told ALL ACCESS, “It is an honor and a privilege to live and work in a community that is so giving. Raising $260,000 for our local CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL OF GEORGIA will indeed help make miracles happen for many children and their families."

SVP/Programming TIM “MINNESOTA FATTZ” SNELL added, "I’m very proud to be a part of a great team and we look forward to this annual radiothon. There’s a connection to the residents of AUGUSTA and the entire state of GEORGIA. No child is ever turned away regardless. It’s such a great feeling knowing we’re contributing to a great cause for the kids and the families every year."

