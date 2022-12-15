ACM lobby (Photos: courtesy ACM, photographer: Digital Love)

After nearly six decades of being based in CALIFORNIA, the ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC (ACM) celebrated the grand opening of its new NASHVILLE headquarters YESTERDAY (12/14) with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Celebrants included Country stars PARKER McCOLLUM and LAINEY WILSON, as well as NASHVILLE Mayor JOHN COOPER.

The new space, in the city’s WEDGEWOOD HOUSTON neighborhood, features workstations and meeting rooms decorated with custom art installations showcasing the ACM’s heritage. The lobby features guitars signed by numerous artists, and an art installation visualizing DICK CLARK’s send-off at the end of an ACM AWARDS telecast represented as a soundwave made of drumsticks. The ACES CLUB conference room celebrates the home of the ACADEMY’s first board meeting in 1965, and features a full-wall timeline of major ACM milestones, mapped against guitar strings and frets. The PALLADIUM conference room has a full-wall mural of the HOLLYWOOD PALLADIUM theater, home of the first ACM AWARDS in 1966, painted by NASHVILLE artist ERIC “MOBE” BASS.

The LISA LEE Content Studio is described as “a world-class media capture space named after a beloved long-time ACM executive who passed in 2021.” The RED BARREL performance stage and lounge, which will host artist visits, pays homage in its name to the club that hosted the unofficial first ACM AWARDS banquet southern CALIFORNIA in 1964.

The office also serves as the NASHVILLE headquarters for ACM LIFTING LIVES, the ACADEMY’s philanthropic partner. Its work is celebrated in the space with a neon sign spelling out “Let’s Lift Lives,” set against custom wallpaper featuring the lyrics to an original song written this summer at ACM LIFTING LIVES Music Camp, an annual event for the organization that brings individuals with the genetic condition Williams syndrome to NASHVILLE for a week of activities.

“I have to pinch myself right now, because this literally feels like a dream,” ACM CEO DAMON WHITESIDE said at the ribbon cutting. “It’s been three years in the making, and I just can’t believe, looking out on everybody’s faces, that we’re here.”

“I am thrilled to welcome the ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC to their new home in NASHVILLE,” said COOPER. “What better place for the ACADEMY to put down their roots than the capital of Country music itself. I’m grateful to ACM CEO DAMO WHITESIDE and the ACM Board of Directors for their commitment to NASHVILLE, and for bringing yet another outstanding cultural institution to our great city.”

The new ACM headquarters was designed by HASTINGS ARCHITECTS. ACM Design Director LORI KRAFT led the creative development of the art installations and the nods to the organization’s heritage throughout the office.

