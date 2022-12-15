Shomby

In his final ALL ACCESS column for the year, COUNTRY’S RADIO COACH owner JOHN SHOMBY shares the “four big wishes” he has for the radio industry in the coming year, all things he says are “not unrealistic.” Of course we want you to click through and read the whole column, so we’ll share here just one of those wishes, which is moving from a top-down to a bottom-up mentality.

SHOMBY explains, “We are doing so much more with less that we are starting to burn out our most productive employees. My wish is that we begin to look at ways to invest in growing a local staff at the expense of some upper-level management. Do we really need regional programming executives? Do we really need air personalities on everywhere in multiple markets and multiple dayparts? Should we not be able to train, and then trust our local management and staff to handle responsibilities efficiently and with confidence? We will never be back to a full local staff, but let’s reapportion the talent and spread it out a bit and let them do their job.

“We are at a crossroads with our format and our industry,” he adds. “We must make this business attractive for possible future broadcasters and, most of all, for our current employees.” Read more in SHOMBY’s new column, “Four Big Wishes For The New Year,” in ALL ACCESS' CONSULTANT TIPS section here.

