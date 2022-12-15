Viking

AMERICAN GENERAL MEDIA's Classic Rock KIOT (COYOTE 102.5)/ALBUQUERQUE's ERICA VIKING wins 'Best in the City,' and ties with her former morning show partner TJ TROUT. VIKING has been on COYOTE 102.5 since leaving the TROUT show on KZRR (94 ROCK) over fifteen years ago. Now both are honored again in a moment of dejavu.

Both VIKING and TROUT (now on News-Talk KKOB-F/ALBUQUERQUE) have been honored with the award this year, giving VIKING the opportunity to tie things up in the "Best Radio Personality" category.

ALL ACCESS sends congratulations to both.

« see more Net News