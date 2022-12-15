Celebrating 45 Years

MARSHFIELD BROADCASTING CO's News-Talk WATD-F/MARSHFIELD, MA is celebrating 45 years of being on air. “The South Shore’s Radio Station,” has prepared a special presentation for its loyal fans. A 55-minute taped special that originally aired earlier this month, celebrating the station’s 45 years on air is now availible on demand.

The special includes interviews with station owner ED PERRY (“the Olde Troll of Rock ‘n Roll”), former long-time station Sports Director BILL WILHELM, ABC NEWS RADIO correspondent and former WATD news reporter AARON KATERSKY. It also includes audio from former station personalities CATHY D. PLUS, DAVE SKILL, KEVIN MCNICOHOLAS and RICH MAHANOR.

Click here to check it out.

