ALL ACCESS congratulates national radio personality PRINCE MAYNE who is celebrating 40 years in Country radio. His career began in 1982, when after graduating from OMEGA SCHOOL OF COMMUNICATIONS in CHICAGO, he landed his first radio job as morning personality for Country WLUV/LOVES PARK-ROCKFORD, IL.

MAYNE has been entertaining listeners across AMERICA since then. He was heard for 12 years as a personality for the DIAL GLOBAL/WESTWOOD ONE RADIO NETWORKS based in DENVER and OMAHA. That job came after spending seven years as OM/PD and morning personality for the KZ-COUNTRY SATELLITE RADIO NETWORK in NEBRASKA. Prior to that, he handled mornings and programmed WCCQ (Q-COUNTRY) in the CHICAGO suburbs. MAYNE was also heard doing afternoons in SALINAS/MONTEREY at Country KTOM, and later spent some time working evenings at KDNT (LUCKY COUNTRY)/DENTON-DALLAS. He also spent many years onstage performing with a local Country band, SOUTHERN KNIGHTS, opening for many Country artists around CHICAGO during the late '80s and early '90s.

Additionally, MAYNE has achieved success as an independent national voiceover talent, as well as being a voice talent and producer for two decades in WESTWOOD ONE’s PDQ production department prior to its closing this year. Today, MAYNE offers his professional broadcast and creative audio production services through his own independent business, PM VOICE PRODUCTIONS, operating from studios located on his ranch in IOWA. MAYNE continues to voice and produce ads nationally, as well as regionally for two major marketing ad agencies on the west coast.

MAYNE’s current on-air Country radio presence includes hosting a daily Classic Country morning show for the BASIN RADIO NETWORK in northeastern WYOMING. In Southern COLORADO, he hosts the morning show on Country KSPK/WALSENBURG. In addition, he continues to independently produce, host and distribute his own weekly Classic Country show, KICK BACK TRACKS. that had earlier been nationally distributed by WAITT/DIAL GLOBAL RADIO NETWORKS for a decade. MAYNE brought the three-hour show back to life in 2013.

Congratulate MAYNE here or here.

