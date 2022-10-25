West (Photo: Liam Goodner / Shutterstock.com)

ROLLING STONE is reporting that KANYE WEST’s love of HITLER isn't a new thing. It allegedly goes back 20 years according to the publication. Apparently, nearly half a dozen sources who worked with WEST told ROLLING STONE his alleged obsession of HITLER and NAZIS dates back even further than previously reported. Those sources claim WEST has been discussing his admiration for HITLER and what he sees as positive achievements of NAZI GERMANY for nearly two decades, saying it is a "well-known but well-kept secret" within the rapper’s inner circle.

WEST appeared on the ALEX JONES show in early DECEMBER and praised NAZIS and HITLER. “I see good things about HITLER,” WEST said during the three-hour interview where he falsely claimed HITLER had invented highways and microphones.

WEST’s remarks were similar to earlier claims former business and music industry sources told CNN and NBC this fall, that the musician had admired HITLER and made several antisemitic comments within the past five years, allegedly paying at least two settlements to former employees who allege he made such remarks in the workplace.

ROLLING STONE reports further that two sources claim WEST allegedly took inspiration from NAZI propaganda strategies and power-gaining tactics to achieve his own fame and success. Click here to read the full story.

