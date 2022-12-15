tWitch (Photo: DFree/Shutterstock.com)

Adored DJ for the ELLEN DeGENERES SHOW and dancer STEPHEN “TWITCH” BOSS, who rose to fame on SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE, has died at the age of 40. The LA COUNTY Medical Examiner confirmed he died by suicide. He was pronounced dead around 11:25a (PT) TUESDAY morning(12/13), found in a hotel room in the LOS ANGELES suburb of ENCINO.

BOSS' wife ALLISON HOLKER BOSS, confirmed in a statement to CNN, “It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband STEPHEN has left us. STEPHEN lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans.”

“To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt,” she added. “I am certain there won’t be a day that goes by that we won’t honor his memory. We ask for privacy during this difficult time for myself and especially for our three children.”

Holker Boss concluded her statement to CNN by saying “STEPHEN, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you.”

The couple celebrated their ninth wedding anniversary just days ago. Click here to read more from CNN.

