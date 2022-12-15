Noah (Photo: Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock.com)

The RECORDING ACADEMY announced that comedian TREVOR NOAH will return to host the 65th Annual GRAMMY AWARDS, taking place live on FEBRUARY 5th from the CRIPTO.COM ARENA in LOS ANGELES. NOAH, who is returning as host for the third year in a row, will also produce the show.

NOAH confirmed the news on his social media accounts TODAY (12/15). "Music’s Biggest Night" will be broadcast live on the CBS TELEVISION NETWORK, and will be available to stream live and on-demand on PARAMOUNT+.

