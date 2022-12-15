Brazier

HUBBARD RADIO Urban AC WMBX (X102.3)/WEST PALM BEACH has hired TREY BRAZIER as the new Brand and Community Ambassador/APD. He will oversee the community outreach efforts for the station, which includes building, managing, and cultivating new and existing relationships with community organizations and the listeners. BRAZIER will start his new role on JANUARY 9th.

BRAZIER was most recently OM for TOWNSQUARE MEDIA IN TEMPLE/KILLEN, TX. He's also well known for his time at iHEARTMEDIA's Urban AC WGCI/CHICAGO and CRAWFORD BROADCASTING's Urban AC WPWX (Power 92)/CHICAGO.

PD MARK McKRAY said, “X-102.3 has a rich history of uplifting, educating and serving our South FLORIDA audience. TREY’s passion for community service, programming and on-air experience makes him a perfect fit for this important position. We are excited to have him contribute to the continued success and bright future of WMBX.”

BRAZIER added, "I am ecstatic to join the HUBBARD BROADCASTING team in WEST PALM BEACH and can’t wait to help them continue to win! Special thanks to MARK MCCRAY, BRUCE LOGAN and ELIZABETH HAMMA for bringing me aboard. 2023 is going to be a great year."

SVP/Market Manager ELIZABETH HAMMA added, "Serving our community in unique and special ways is our priority. Adding TREY to our already community minded team will help us enhance our efforts there and further community footprint. We are excited to have TREY on board.”

« back to Net News