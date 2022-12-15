2023 Nominations Announced

iHEARTMEDIA announced the nominees for its 2023 iHEARTPODCAST AWARDS. The event will video stream on TUESDAY, MARCH 14th at 9p (ET)/6p (PT) on iHEARTRADIO’s YOUTUBE channel and FACEBOOK page, as well as broadcast on select iHEARTMEDIA radio stations across the country and everywhere listeners are via the iHEARTRADIO app. The show will also be available on demand following the initial stream.

Nominees across categories include podcasts from all creators, distributors and platforms with a judging panel composed of blue-ribbon podcast industry leaders, creatives and visionaries who will determine the winners in categories including entertainment, comedy, crime, news, sports, food, business and more, including a new category, Best Overall Ensemble.

In addition, the 2023 awards will present Icon Awards to pay tribute to the creators, organizations and podcasts that have made groundbreaking contributions to podcasting’s expanding role in today’s popular culture. Journalist, editor and podcast host KARA SWISHER will be honored with the Pioneer Award; Dr. Laurie Santos, host of “THE HAPPINESS LAB” podcast and creator of the free “PSYCHOLOGY AND THE GOOD LIFE” curriculum for high school teachers which teaches students about wiser choices and how to live a happy and fulfilling life, and Dr. JOY HARDEN BRADFORD, host of the wildly popular mental health podcast, “THERAPY FOR BLACK GIRLS,” whose work focuses on making mental health topics more relevant and accessible for Black women, will both be honored with a 2023 Social Impact Award; and ASHLEY FLOWERS, founder and CEO of audiochuck, the award-winning podcast production company, will be honored with the Innovator Award.

iHEARTMEDIA’s Digital Audio Group CEO CONAL BYRNE said, “We continue to see tremendous growth in the podcast industry, as this medium explodes with new creators and brand interest alike. To celebrate the most noteworthy, innovative storytellers in podcasting, we are proud to host the signature event to honor this creativity and empower new and emerging voices around the world.”

Click here for a full list of 2023 nominees.

