WKRQ (Q102)/CINCINNATI, will debut a new PM Drive show ROY, NAT & FREDDY MAC with the addition of ROY BROWN on JANUARY 3rd, 2023. BROWN confirmed the news on his INSTAGRAM account on TUESDAY (12/13).

BROWN most recently spent seven years as part of BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP Top 40 WNKS (KISS 95.1)/CHARLOTTE's MANEY, ROY AND LAUREN MORNING SHOW. He stepped down in MAY of last year to join his fiancee who relocated to CINCINNATI (NET NEWS 5/19). During his time there, BROWN also served as a Podcast Captain/BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP. Before that BROWN spent five years at MEL WHEELER, INC, in his hometown of ROANOKE, VA, with posts as Imaging Director and Night Host at both Top 40 WXLK (K92) and Country WSLC (94.9 STAR COUNTRY).

