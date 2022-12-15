Nicasio

YEA NETWORKS nationally syndicated TINO COCHINO RADIO (TCR) founding member NICASIO has signed a deal to re-up for another two years. He's been with the show since 2017 when he was an on-air mixer at DESERT VALLEY MEDIA GROUP's Rhythm Top 40 KKFR (POWER 98.3)/PHOENIX.

TCR host TINO said, "Proud is an understatement. The commitment to character development when it comes to NICASIO is unmatched. Period.

"He continues to not only make us laugh but also question 'Did he really just say that?' day in and day out. Love him or hate him, his authentic approach has made him a fan favorite and we couldn’t be more excited to extend his contract for another two years."

NICASIO added, "Super excited to re-up. I feel like we're just getting started even though it's been five years. Next year is gonna hit different."

TINO COCHINO RADIO is available for all dayparts including an extended morning version via barter. Click here or here for details.

« see more Net News