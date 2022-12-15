Heather Brown, Morning Co-Host, KLAL (Alice 107.7)

CUMULUS MEDIA LITTLE ROCK, AR's radio cluster raised $466,854 for ARKANSAS CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL and ARKANSAS CHILDREN’S NORTHWEST through its FESTIVAL OF STARS TOY AND DONATION DRIVE AND RADIOTHON. The radiothon broadcast live from 6a - 6p on FRIDAY, DECEMBER 9th, and featured on-air talent from Top 40 KLAL (ALICE 107.7), AC KURB (B98.5), Urban AC KIPR (POWER 92.3), and News-Talk KARN-F.

All donated funds and toys will help make the holidays brighter for the patients and families of ARKANSAS CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL and ARKANSAS CHILDREN’S NORTHWEST, the state’s local CHILDREN’S MIRACLE NETWORK hospitals. The donations support patients and their families throughout the year, as well as during the holidays. CUMULUS LITTLE ROCK has raised more than $4 million for ARKANSAS CHILDREN’S over the past 18 years of presenting the annual radiothon.

OM RANDY CAIN said, "ARKANSANS have proven to be generous, whether it’s a natural disaster across the country or a crisis in one of our neighboring cities or towns. They are always willing to lend a hand, share a meal, or give financially to support the recovery or the cause. When it comes to loving the kids that are cared for at ARKANSAS CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL, it’s even more profound. It’s as if ‘their heart grew 3 sizes that day’, to quote that famous line from THE GRINCH. We are always amazed and humbled by the generosity of our listeners and their heart for kids.”

CAIN added, “This is one of the largest totals we’ve ever seen during our 18 years of TOY DRIVES AND RADIOTHONS FOR ARKANSAS CHILDREN’s. We could not be more thrilled with the response, and we know our partners at the hospital can’t wait to share all these wonderful gifts to make the holidays brighter for the kids in their care.”

ARKANSAS CHILDREN’s is still accepting monetary donations and toys purchased through its WALMART and AMAZON wish lists through DECEMBER 31st.

