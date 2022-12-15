DJ Wizkid

UNITED STATIONS' THE BOOTLEG KEV SHOW has added MID-WEST COMMUNICATIONS Top 40 WQLQ (Live 99.9), SOUTH BEND, IN to its list of affiliates. The show will be heard M-F at night on the station. In addition, the show has added DJ WIZKID to the production staff.

WIZKID started his DJing career at fifteen-years-old and his love for music quickly landed him in radio. WIZKID has worked in LAS VEGAS and ARIZONA but is currently morning show co-host and imaging director for GOLD COAST BROADCASTING's Rhythm Top 40 KCAQ (Q95.9)/VENTURA, CA, where he has been for the last 12 years.

WIZKID said, “I’m thrilled to be working with the great BOOTLEG KEV and his team. I look forward to supporting the show as his producer and am excited about all the amazing opportunities our future has in store.”

For more information about BOOTLEG KEV and his availability in your market, contact STEFAN JONES.





