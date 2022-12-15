Top 50 Podcasts In U.S.

EDISON RESEARCH has announced the Top 50 most listened to podcasts ranked by audience size among weekly podcast listeners, based on EDISON PODCAST METRICS. The JOE ROGAN EXPERIENCE remains the most-listened-to podcast in the U.S. and has taken the top spot since EDISON RESEARCH began reporting in 2020.

EDISON PODCAST METRICS measures the relative audience size and demographics of all podcasts from all networks in the U.S. It is the only measurement based on actual podcast listening, not downloads, and does not require an opt-in from podcast networks. The list is derived from data collected continuously from Q4 2021 – Q3 2022, from surveying 11,275 podcast consumers ages 18 and older in the U.S. Participants indicate which podcasts they listened to in the past week along with a variety of demographic, psychographic, and purchase behavior information. The results are then coded and analyzed to ascertain the genre and network for each podcast. The relative audience size of each podcast is then calculated and expressed as the percentage of weekly podcast listeners reached by that show.

Below are the Top 10 Podcasts:

1. THE JOE ROGAN EXPERIENCE

2. CRIME JUNKIE

3. THE DAILY

4. THIS AMERICAN LIFE

5. THE BEN SHAPIRO SHOW

6. STUFF YOU SHOULD KNOW

7. MY FAVORITE MURDER

8. MORBID: A TRUE CRIME PODCAST

9. DATELINE NBC

10. OFFICE LADIES

