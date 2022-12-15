Partnering With DRESSX

WARNER MUSIC GROUP has partnered with and invested in the digital fashion company DRESSX. The collaboration will enable fans to wear digital fashion lines designed by WMG's roster of artists.

In the agreement, artists will collaborate directly with DRESSX to design and launch 3D and AR virtual clothing that fans can collect and enjoy across INSTAGRAM, SNAPCHAT, and other platform partners. The deal will enable artists to unlock new revenue streams, while creating additional outlets for fans to showcase their fandom across multiple digital worlds.

WMG Chief Digital Officer & EVP, Business Development OANA RUXANDRA said, "The representation of our future digital selves will be as important and, if you're measuring by sheer volume of interactions, maybe more important than how we represent ourselves physically. As our digital identities become exponentially more robust and impactful, we are focused on building partnerships that will enable WMG and our artists. With its leadership in wearables and sustainability, DRESSX is exactly the type of partner we need sprinting alongside us as we build for the future."

The co-founders of DRESSX, DARIA SHAPOVALOVA and NATALIA MODENOVA, said in joint statement, "We are extremely proud to partner with WARNER MUSIC GROUP and their incredible artists to continue building and scaling the DRESSX meta-closet vision for the future. Digital fashion is a visual language for communicating and creating bonds online, and at DRESSX we use technology to provide the utility for digital wearables using augmented reality, machine learning, and blockchain. Digital merch and swag from musicians will definitely be a part of the digital wardrobes of fans, and it's great to see that more and more stakeholders believe in this new domain that is already changing the fashion industry at a scale. Every day, we are getting closer to our aim of giving a meta-closet to every person in the world, making fashion accessible to everyone through innovation and tech."

