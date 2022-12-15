Jazz Station Of The Year

STATE OF NEVADA REGENTS BOARD Non-Commercial KUNV (95.1 JAXX)/LAS VEGAS, located on the campus of THE UNIVERSITY OF NEVADA LAS VEGAS, is the "2022 SMOOTH JAZZ STATION OF THE YEAR." The competition is an open to the public online vote held at the SMOOTH JAZZ NETWORK website.

OM JASON BEATTY was elated to hear the news “..and we did it without playing a single song by KENNY G.” BEATTY considers it the perfect cap to a great first year at KUNV and the Smooth Jazz format. “Thanks to my MD KIM LINZY for getting us to the party and thanks to our colleagues, listeners, alumni, friends and family around the world for voting for us.”

KUNV is coming off of a successful fall membership drive and is in the process of launching an Endowment to ensure continued operational funding into the future.

GM Dr. ASHTON RIDLEY said, “Everyday we actively engage in our mission to teach, inspire and connect with our students and community. It’s truly an honor to win this recognition against these other fantastic stations.”

