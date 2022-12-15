Christmas Programming Available

KIM KOMANDO's WESTSTAR MULTIMEDIA is offering the 12-hour holiday program download, AN AMERICAN CHRISTMAS, updated for 2022. Hosted by MANNHEIM STEAMROLLER's CHIP DAVIS, the best-selling CHRISTMAS music artist in history, AN AMERICAN CHRISTMAS features all the best-selling past and current holiday musical hits from the biggest selling artists. The program is availible to air in full or in parts December 24th and 25th and may be repeated.

MANNHEIM STEAMROLLER’s AN AMERICAN CHRISTMAS is composed of the stories and legends surrounding the holiday, all keyed to today’s most popular new and traditional CHRISTMAS music. The program is approximately 70% music and 30% talk. In addition to MANNHEIM STEAMROLLER, music selections include top artists such as CELINE DION, NAT KING COLE, MARIAH CAREY, JOHNNY MATHIS, BING CROSBY and more.

For information on securing the market-exclusive, cash-free barter rights to this program, please contact JIM JONES.

