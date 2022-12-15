105 Holiday Stations

ACCURADIO is now featuring 105 different CHRISTMAS and holiday music channels with more to come, topping the world record set by ACCURADIO with last holiday season’s 100 CHRISTMAS channels.

ACCURADIO holiday channels span every imaginable genre, theme, and mood, from CHRISTMAS standards, R&B, Country and Latin music, to Rock, Jazz and beyond, plus some extra channels designed to enable listeners to personalize their holiday listening experience.

CEO and Founder KURT HANSON said, “Holiday music programming at ACCURADIO goes much deeper and wider than broadcast radio stations or other digital radio providers. Though ACCURADIO’s most popular CHRISTMAS music channel is 'Holidays Radio,' we offer our listeners a treasure trove of musical choices, guaranteed to set the perfect festive mood throughout the holidays and beyond.”

HANSON added, “ACCURADIO’s special holiday music roster of over 100 channels features hundreds of new and classic songs, but there’s so much more – including channels for Smooth CHRISTMAS, Smooth HANUKKAH, Swingin’ Little CHRISTMAS, Reggae CHRISTMAS, Brazilian CHRISTMAS, Celtic CHRISTMAS, Indie Rock CHRISTMAS and Gospel CHRISTMAS. Not to mention quirky listens like 'Wait – THEY Made A CHRISTMAS Record?!?,' 'The Jingle Channel,' and the holiday food-themed 'Hungry For CHRISTMAS.' There are even 17 'One-Song Radio' channels for those who might enjoy multiple cover versions of MARIAH CAREY’s 'All I Want for Christmas is You,' ELVIS’ 'Blue Christmas,' and other uber-popular CHRISTMAS anthems.

“There’s literally something on ACCURADIO for everyone, every occasion, and every mood," he added. :We hope our listeners enjoy the treat of sampling as many of our holiday channels as they can over the next couple of weeks.”

