Just one day after Rapper MEGAN THE STALLION testified in the trail against TORY LANEZ, saying she was "Traumatized, and wished LANEZ had just killed her," the artists' ex-assistant KELSEY HARRIS testified and became increasingly hesitant and recanted a few of the previous facts she gave in an interview in SEPTEMER. LANEZ is charged with allegedly shooting MEGAN in the foot on JULY 12th, 2020.

BILLBOARD is reporting that during HARRIS' testimony, answers to questions about what happened on the night in question changed from the previous recording from an interview District Attorney ALEXANDER BOTT and an investigator recorded. The interview was played in court to try to jog her memory. During a portion of that earlier interview, HARRIS could be heard claiming that LANEZ had also threatened to shoot MEGAN on the car ride back from KYLIE JENNER‘s house prior to the shooting. But in a surprising turn, HARRIS recanted that earlier testimony from the stand.

HARRIS is a key witness because she was one of only two people present with MEGAN and the defendant at the time of the alleged shooting, aside from LANEZ’s security guard JAUQUAN SMITH. BILLBOARD says earlier in the day, HARRIS arrived in court with her attorney DANIEL A. NARDONI and before the jury arrived, NARDONI said his client planned to assert her FIFTH AMENDMENT right against self-incrimination, leading Judge DAVID HERRIFORD to address her concern as “legitimate.” Prosecutors then offered her “use immunity” — meaning nothing derived from her testimony may be used against her in a criminal proceeding — before she was sworn in and took the stand.

HARRIS said in court, “I don’t want to be here today. It’s a triggering situation. I just don’t want to be here." She also denounced the defense’s argument that she shot MEGAN, calling the accusation “ridiculous.”

