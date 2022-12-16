New Awards Added To Show

NAB Show and AMAZON WEB SERVICES (AWS), is launching a new awards program to recognize individuals, companies and products for outstanding innovations in media technology that promote conservation and reusability of natural resources and foster economic and social development. Awards will be presented during a special ceremony at NAB SHOW on APRIL 15th, 2023 in LAS VEGAS.

NAB SHOW will accept nominations, beginning in JANUARY, from businesses of all sizes, locations and maturity, including non-profit organizations. Judged by an independent panel of sustainability experts, award winners will be chosen in each category, one each for small, medium, large and non-profit.

The new awards program will include the following categories of excellence:

The Sustainability Champion Award – honoring individuals driving sustainability efforts and programs.

The Sustainability Leadership Award – honoring organizations that have launched or completed sustainability initiatives in the past 12 months.

The Sustainability Product or Service Award – honoring products or services launched in the past 12 months that significantly improve sustainability or provide sustainable market alternatives.

NAB EVP/Global Connections and Events CHRIS BROWN said, “Sustainability efforts not only benefit the planet and society but also make good business sense. In addition to providing global recognition for sustainability leaders within our industry, NAB SHOW is committed to working with our vendors and partners on progressive approaches that inspire the NAB SHOW community to take collective action in this area.”

AWS GM/Media & Entertainment MARC ALDRICH added, “We are honored to support this award and the important work our industry is doing to become more sustainable. The media and entertainment community is continuously finding new ways to reduce our carbon footprint, from cutting back on the number of production vans for broadcasts, to flights needed, to energy output from facilities. AWS is proud to do our part in supporting these efforts through our customers and partners by running our business in an environmentally friendly way.”

