The Boss Team

PRESS COMMUNICATIONS Classic Rock WWZY/WBHX (107-1 THE BOSS)/NEW JERSEY just wrapped its 5th annual MISTLETOE ROCK RADIOTHON to benefit MICHAEL'S FEAT, a charity that provides comfort and support for families caring for seriously ill newborns in MONMOUTH and OCEAN COUNTIES. BOSS listeners and clients helped to raise more than $11,000 for the cause.

The station was live on the air from the FREEHOLD RACEWAY MALL this past SATURDAY (12/10) and then WEDNESDAY night held its party at BAR ANTICIPATION in LAKE COMO, NJ featuring music from cover band NINE DEEZ NIGHT. The party also included raffle and auction items, including suite tickets to see BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN in NEWARK next spring.

Pictured on stage at the party from (L-R): PD/Mornings ROBBY BRIDGES, Morning Co-Host ROCHELLE GAGNON, Midday Host MICHELE AMABILE, PM Drive Host VAN DUSEN and Overnights JACK SPEERS + members of the band.

« see more Net News