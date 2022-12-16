Eikhard

JUNO AWARD winner and CANADIAN SONGWRITERS HALL OF FAME inductee SHIRLEY EIKHARD has passed away at the age of 67. She died at the ORANGEVILLE HOSPITAL in ORANGEVILLE, ON surrounded by staff and friends. EIKHARD is best known for writing the GRAMMY AWARD-winning BONNIE RAITT hit, "Something To Talk About."

Born in SACKVILLE, NB, EIKHARD traveled the world both as a performer and writer over the past 43 years. In addition to RAITT, her songs have been covered by CHER, ANNE MURRAY, and GINETTE RENO to name a few. She had written well over 500 songs to date.

EIKHARD played various instruments, including guitar, piano, bass, drums, percussion, chromatic harmonica and sax. Over the past decade, she added dobro, banjo, and mandolin to the mix. Her last nine CDs, including her most recent ON MY WAY TO YOU from 2021, were completely performed and sung by EIKHARD in her home studio.

Her songs have appeared in numerous international films and television shows, and she sang the theme songs for two movies, THE DOMINO PRINCIPLE and THE PASSION OF AYN RAND featuring OSCAR AWARD winner HELEN MIRREN.

