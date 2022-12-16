BENZTOWN's "CHACHI LOVES EVERYBODY" podcast, hosted by BENZTOWN Pres. DAVE “CHACHI” DENES, has released two new year end episodes. The first features a recent video chat with JEFF SMULYAN, Founder and Chairman/EMMIS COMMUNICATIONS and author of the newly released book, NEVER RIDE A ROLLER COASTER UPSIDE DOWN. SMULYAN is a former Dir./NAB, former Chair/RAB, and former owner of the SEATTLE MARINERS. The second episode features TIM RICHARDS, a broadcast executive specializing in talent coaching and development.

The CHACHI LOVES EVERYBODY podcast is available now on APPLE PODCASTS, GOOGLE PODCASTS, SPOTIFY, TUNEIN, AUDIOBOOM and other podcast services.

