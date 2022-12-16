-
After Show Parties Return to Country To Country (C2C) in 2023
by Jeff Lynn
December 16, 2022 at 8:05 AM (PT)
The COUNTRY TO COUNTRY (C2C) festival is bringing back its official after show parties in 2023. Set for the INDIGO at the O2 LONDON, the three days of parties will feature headlining performances by ASHLEY COOKE, NATE SMITH. BRELAND & FRIENDS, KAMERON MARLOWE and DJ 'TIL LATE.
In addition to the O2, the full festival is taking place at 3ARENA in DUBLIN and THE OVO HYDRO in GLASGOW from FRIDAY, MARCH 10th to SUNDAY, MARCH 12th, 2023 (NET NEWS 12/5).