iHEARTMEDIA's AC WLTW (106.7 LITE FM)/NEW YORK raised over $1,622,714 during it's Fifth Annual HOPE FOR THE HOLIDAYS RADIOTHON to benefit HASSENFELD CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL at NYU LANGONE.

HOPE FOR THE HOLIDAYS RADIOTHON took place on THURSDAY, DECEMBER 15th from 5:30a to 8p (ET). During the event, 106.7 LITE FM’s on-air personalities including PAUL ‘CUBBY’ BRYANT, CHRISTINE NAGY, HELEN LITTLE, RICH KAMINSKI, VICTOR SOSA, NINA DEL RIO and JACK KRATOVILLE hosted a live broadcast from iHEARTRADIO headquarters and encouraged listeners to donate in support of the hospital and the children undergoing treatment.

For the past five years, HOPE FOR THE HOLIDAYS has raised over $5,000,000 to benefit HASSENFELD CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL.

PD CHRIS CONLEY said, “LITE FM’s HOPE FOR THE HOLIDAYS RADIOTHON is an annual event where our team as well as our dedicated listeners give back to the community. Every year we look forward to partnering with HASSENFELD CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL and support the kids of NEW YORK.”

