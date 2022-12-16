New Dates Added

JANET JACKSON is adding a second MADISON SQUARE GARDEN show on WEDNESDAY, May 10th in NEW YORK, along with additional dates in HOLLYWOOD, FL, ATLANTA, GA, and ALLENTOWN, PA on her North American tour “Together Again."

The 37-date tour will start in Spring 2023 visiting North American arenas and amphitheaters in ORLANDO, NASHVILLE, NEW YORK, LOS ANGELES, TORONTO, and more; kicking-off in HOLLYWOOD, FL on APRIL 14th at the HARD ROCK LIVE and wrapping up in SEATTLE, WA on JUNE 21st at the CLIMATE PLEDGE ARENA. In addition, 3x-GRAMMY AWARD winning recording artist and FAST AND FURIOUS actor, LUDACRIS will join JACKSON on tour across all dates as a special guest (NET NEWS 12/12). Tickets are on sale now.

