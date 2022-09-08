Bryan (Photo: Robbie Kline)

CAPITOL NASHVILLE's LUKE BRYAN has finalized the lineup for "Crash My Playa," his annual concert vacation in MEXICO. Rounding out the lineup are CHAYCE BECKHAM and ALANA SPRINGSTEEN for the shows JANUARY 19th - 22nd at the MOON PALACE CANCUN.

As previously announced, BRYAN will headline two of the festival's four nights (NET NEWS 9/8). Also returning to the beach this year will be CHRIS STAPLETON and COLE SWINDELL. DUSTIN LYNCH will again host the pool party. LIONEL RICHIE, BRYAN's AMERICAN IDOL teammate, will make his debut.

Other previously announced acts include ASHLEY McBRYDE, BRIAN KELLEY, CARLY PEARCE, CHASE RICE and DYLAN SCOTT. KENDELL MARVEL returns with this late-night, "Honky Tonk Experience."

See the full schedule and get more information here.

« see more Net News