COX MEDIA GROUP has named CHRIS GANOUDIS Dir./Sales for the JACKSONVILLE, FL cluster. In his new role, GANOUDIS will be responsible for leading the sales team while driving the implementation of sales and marketing strategies that align with the JACKSONVILLE stations’ objectives.

GANOUDIS brings over 35 years of media sales expertise and marketing knowledge to the JACKSONVILLE team. He began his career with SHAMROCK COMMUNICATIONS before transitioning to CMG ORLANDO, where he served as GSM for over 17 years. Most recently, GANOUDIS worked at CURTIS MEDIA GROUP in RALEIGH, NC as GM.

VP/GM/CMG JACKSONVILLE JIMMY FARRELL said, “I’m looking forward to working with CHRIS to build the future of our JACKSONVILLE market. We have ambitious growth aspirations, and CHRIS’s experience will be invaluable in helping us to hit those aggressive goals.”

GANOUDIS added, “This is a double homecoming for me—not only am I back with the outstanding CMG team, but I’m back in JACKSONVILLE where I grew up. It’s evident that this team is fully dedicated to serving our listeners, clients, and community. I’m truly energized by their passion, and I look forward to enhancing CMG for the years to come.”

