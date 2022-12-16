Holiday Competition

NRG MEDIA Country KFGE (FROGGY 98)/LINCOLN, NE raised $13,550 in items and monetary donations for local charities with a staff competition this week. Each member of the on-air staff picked a local charity to represent in the "Charity Chase," where they competed with each other to raise goods and funds.

The station partnered with JOHN HENRY'S PLUMBING, HEATING AND AIR, which donated an extra $1,500, that was split for each team's charity.

Morning show producer MEGAN KING (top left) came in first place for SUPPORTIVE SERVICES FOR VETERAN FAMILIES, CENTRAL NEBRASKA COMMUNITY ACTION PARTNERSHIP, INC. Afternoon host BROOKE SUMMERS (top right) came in second with PEOPLE'S CITY MISSION. In third place was APD/midday host CORY EDMONDSON (center) with BRAVEBE CHILD ADVOCACY CENTER. Morning co-host JOHANNA BURESH (bottom left) finished in fourth place with MILKWORKS. Morning co-host GARY GREENWOOD (bottom right) came in fifth place for BOYS & GIRLS CLUBS OF LINCOLN/LANCASTER COUNTY.

