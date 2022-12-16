Gives Local Man Vehicle To Support Family

COMUNICACIÓN XERSA, S.A. DE C.V. Rhythmn AC XHRM (MAGIC 92.5)/SAN DIEGO JAGGER & KRISTI'S CHRISTMAS WISH, with help from COURTESY CHEVROLET, grants JUAN CARLOS FLORES a much needed 2016 4-door CHEVY SONIC, to help get him back to work as a driver for the EMILIO NARES FOUNDATION, a non-profit that provides free transportation to medical treatments and support for children battling cancer. FLORES was stuck without a means of transportation while supporting his wife, two daughters and three grand children as a driver.

The granted wish also included a free CHRISTMAS tree from THE PINERY, tickets to enjoy SEA WORLD’s CHRISTMAS CELEBRATION, a BETTER OFF MED SPA stocking with product and $300 cash for presents for the grandkids, a family dinner from CITY TACOS, rent paid for two months, and paid off utility bills to get up to date.

FLORES was nominated by a co-worker at ENF, calling him “a true example of what family and community is all about,” but who did not have the resources to fix his car and depended on his son and co-workers to get to work.

JAGGER said, “It was clear that JUAN CARLOS is a special person, so we wanted to make this CHRISTMAS WISH extra special as well. We shared JUAN CARLOS’s story with our partner at COURTESY CHEVROLET, and they graciously stepped up to provide the perfect car for his needs. I’m thrilled to get JUAN CARLOS back on the road so he can continue working and provide support to needy kids.”

KRISTI said, “All it takes is one unexpected accident or illness to throw a family into a struggle. We can’t say enough nice things about MAGIC listeners and their contributions, plus support from sponsors like ALTUS SCHOOLS and COURTESY CHEVROLET, to make this CHRISTMAS WISH AND MANY OTHERS POSSIBLE.”

COURTESY CHEVROLET GM JUSTIN TRUE added, "We have always been excited to support JAGGER & KRISTI’S CHRISTMAS WISH program, and when presented an opportunity to help an outstanding member of our community like JUAN CARLOS, we couldn’t pass it up. On behalf of everyone at the COURTESY CHEVROLET CENTER, we hope this CHEVY SONIC provides JUAN CARLOS reliability and stability to continue his care for others.”

