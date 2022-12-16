Orr

The COUNTRY MUSIC HALL OF FAME AND MUSEUM's longtime senior executive, editor and music historian JAY ORR is retiring on DECEMBER 30th after a total of 26 years with the organization over two stints.

ORR has held a number of leadership positions at the NASHVILLE museum, including his most recent, Sr. Dir./Research. He led the museum’s editorial team, overseeing the development of exhibits, publications and more. He also helped grow the museum’s education and public programming initiatives.

He first worked at the museum from 1984-1989 before leaving to work as a music writer for the NASHVILLE BANNER and, later, THE TENNESSEAN. He returned to the museum in 2002.

COUNTRY MUSIC HALL OF FAME AND MUSEUM CEO KYLE YOUNG said, "JAY has been a force for intellectual rigor and absolute integrity throughout his service. He has brought deep understanding of music and American culture, exceptional editorial skills and genuine passion for our mission of preserving and interpreting Country music history. In many ways, he has helped shape our core values and institutional culture, and we are all the better for it."

ORR said, "Working at the COUNTRY MUSIC HALL OF FAME AND MUSEUM was my dream job, and I am grateful for the opportunity it gave me to increase the public’s understanding of and respect for Country music and the roots of that music. The music and the culture continue to evolve, and I have confidence that the museum’s superb professional staff, led by KYLE YOUNG, will continue to embrace that change with the enthusiasm, the curiosity, and the dedication to objectivity that inform the museum’s work. I will miss the camaraderie of the staff, but I will continue to take pride in the ongoing excellence of their efforts."

Reach out to ORR here.

« see more Net News