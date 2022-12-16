Broadway and Friends

OCEANIC TRADEWINDS' syndicated BUD AND BROADWAY show is rebranding as "BROADWAY AND FRIENDS, effective JANUARY 3rd.

Founding show member JERRY BROADWAY said, "With our continuing efforts to evolve and grow the footprint of the show, this move was long overdue from the standpoint of reflecting who we are as a team." Its other founding member, BUD FORD, left the show -- then syndicated by SUITERADIO -- in 2021 to return to television in TULSA (NET NEWS 5/10/21).

BROADWAY AND FRIENDS is available (breaks only) for any daypart via barter. Reach out to BROADWAY here or OCEANIC TRADEWINDS CEO/Pres. GARY BERNSTEIN here for market availability.

