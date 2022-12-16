Spreading Holiday Cheer

MUSICIANS ON CALL (MOC), a nonprofit that delivers live and recorded music to the bedsides of patients, families and caregivers in healthcare environments, and CITI, are delivering the joy of the holidays to hospitals with HOPE FOR THE HOLIDAYS. This annual virtual concert is a festive celebration that features uplifting performances of seasonal favorites and holiday wishes from more than 25 different artists. They include: MEGHAN TRAINOR, LITTLE BIG TOWN, JIMMIE ALLEN, RITA WILSON, WYNONNA JUDD, ELLE KING, STRAIGHT NO CHASER, ROSANNE CASH with ELVIS COSTELLO, CHICAGO, NEEDTOBREATHE, LAUREN DAIGLE, GAVIN DEGRAW, LAUREN ALAINA, ZARA LARSSON, FOREST BLAKK, JOSS STONE, MAGGIE ROSE, KAT + ALEX, JESSE McCARTNEY, JAMIE O’NEAL, PARKER McCOLLUM, JAX and more. It is hosted by violinist, dancer and artist LINDSEY STIRLING.

For the third consecutive year, this exclusive concert experience is being shared with MOC’s network of hospitals around the country. The organization has also teamed up with the AMERICAN HOSPITAL ASSOCIATION (AHA), MOC’s healthcare community partner, to provide access to more than 5,000 AHA member hospitals and health systems nationwide. The concert will be available on-demand for patients and caregivers to view throughout the month of DECEMBER via MUSICIANS ON CALL’s virtual program.

MOC Pres./CEO PETE GRIFFIN said, “Nothing stirs up feelings of joy quite like music, especially holiday music. It’s important that everyone who has to spend time in the hospital during the holiday season, whether they are being cared for or are responsible for the care of others, be able to experience cheerful moments that can put their minds and bodies at ease. Each year we have more hospitals requesting the healing power of music, and with this year’s all-star lineup and the continued support of great sponsors like CITI, we can provide that comfort when it’s needed the most.”

CITI Interim CMO TINA DAVIS added, “At CITI, we understand how hard it is to be in the hospital, especially around the holidays. HOPE FOR THE HOLIDAYS provides a bright spot in this difficult time – spreading cheer to patients and staff alike. CITI is honored to work with MUSICIANS ON CALL to create these holiday memories at thousands of hospitals across the country.”

