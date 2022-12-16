Top Hot Pick For 2022

CODY JOHNSON leads our annual year-end Hot Picks poll with his hit, "'Til You Can't" (COJO/WARNER/WMN), which received votes from a whopping 52% of the Country music industry professionals who submitted their top five choices this year. COLE SWINDELL's "She Had Me At Heads California" (WARNER/WMN) was chosen by 32% of our poll's respondents. In third place for the year was JORDAN DAVIS' "Buy Dirt feat. LUKE BRYAN" (MCA NASHVILLE), which was picked by 25% of the respondents.

In a three-way tie for fourth place, each receiving a vote from 17% of those surveyed, were LUKE COMBS' "The Kind Of Love We Make" (RIVER HOUSE/COLUMBIA NASHVILLE), newcomer JACKSON DEAN's "Don't Come Lookin'" (BIG MACHINE) and MORGAN WALLEN's "Wasted On You" (BIG LOUD). WALLEN also had the most individual titles chosen this year, with our readers casting votes for six of his songs (including ERNEST'S "Flower Shops," on which he is featured). Readers chose five different titles from or featuring LAINEY WILSON.

In all, 71 people from radio, records, music publishing and related industries cast their votes in this year's poll, choosing a total of 98 different songs spanning 73 different artists.

