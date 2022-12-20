New Edition Out

ROLLING STONE has released the new 500 GREATEST ALBUMS OF ALL TIME hardcover book. The brand new anthology is based on ROLLING STONE’s 2020 reboot of the original 500 GREATEST ALBUMS OF ALL TIME list, launched in 2003 and last updated in 2012, polling the industry’s most celebrated artists, producers, executives, and journalists to create the ranking.

The list is voted on by both classic and contemporary artists, including BEYONCÉ, TAYLOR SWIFT, STEVIE NICKS, LIN-MANUEL MIRANDA, NILE RODGERS, QUESTLOVE, FINNEAS, THE EDGE AND ADAM CLAYTON OF U2, ALICE COOPER, BIG BOI, GENE SIMMONS, H.E.R., HANSON, CARLY RAE JEPSEN, and MARCUS KING.

The book tells the stories behind every album through incredible ROLLING STONE photography, original album art, ROLLING STONE’s critical commentary, breakout pieces on the making of key albums, and archival interviews. Click here for more information.

« see more Net News