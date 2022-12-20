Carey (Photo: Featureflash Photography/Shutterstock.com)

MARIAH CAREY‘s “All I Want for Christmas Is You” tops the BILLBOARD Hot 100 for a 10th week in a row which makes her the third artist and first woman with three songs that have claimed the top spot for double-digit weeks.

According to BILLBOARD, CAREY crowned the chart for 16 weeks with “One Sweet Day,” with BOYZ II MEN, in 1995-96, and for 14 weeks with “We Belong Together” in 2005. BOYZ II MEN and DRAKE are the only other acts to have achieved such a triumphant triple.

