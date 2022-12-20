Raised Over $100K

INNER BANKS MEDIA GREENVILLE, NC, raised more than $100K for kids with three different fundraisers, including a radiothon in GREENVILLE, a radiothon in MOREHEAD CITY and a fundraising concert by the EMBERS. The radio cluster and supporting stations consists of News-Talk WTIB, Sports WRHD (94.3 THE GAME), AC WNCT, and WNBU (GROOVIN OLDIES 94.1 and 97.9).

The GREENVILLE radiothon for OPERATION SANTA CLAUS took place DECEMBER 3rd at GREAT HARVEST BREAD COMPANY and raised $56,825. The MOREHEAD CITY Radiothon followed the next week on DECEMBER 10th at MIKE TOLER CHRYSLER DODGE JEEP and raised $32,350. And all tickets sales from CHRISTMAS WITH THE EMBERS, the fundraising concert which took place DECEMBER 19th at REIMAGE CHURCH in WINTERVILLE, totalled $11,170. 100% of the ticket receipts from the concert went to OPERATION SANTA CLAUS.

OPERATION SANTA CLAUS is a joint effort with the GREENVILLE FIRE/RESCUE DEPARTMENT and the GREENVILLE Chapter of the SALVATION ARMY. Funds from the MOREHEAD CITY RADIOTHON went to kid’s programs for CHRISTMAS through the BOYS AND GIRLS CLUBS OF THE COASTAL PLAIN.

Pres. HENRY HINTON said, “We had some very generous donations at the EMBERS CHRISTMAS Concert that put us over $100,000. It’s amazing to see people step up to help others during the holidays which is a wonderful way to celebrate CHRISTMAS”. He added, “This is a labor of love." Our stations spend the entire month of DECEMBER on these projects and it’s one of the ways we like to give back to the communities we serve with our radio stations."

