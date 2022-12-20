101 Christmases

FAITH COMMUNICATIONS Contemporary Christian KSOS (SOS RADIO)/LAS VEGAS and HOPE FOR PRISONERS hosted 101 CHRISTMASES for children with incarcerated parents on MONDAY (12/19). The event took place at AHERN HOTEL on the LAS VEGAS Strip with 101 different living room settings, so 101 families could celebrate CHRISTMAS together in a personal way around a fresh cut CHRISTMAS tree. MIKE WEAVER from BIG DADDY WEAVE performed and TRATTORIA by CHEF JOEL served a gourmet meal.

SOS RADIO PD SCOTT HERROLD said, "We believe in second chances. We believe in God's radical grace. We do this to help with family reunification in LAS VEGAS. This week, 101 inmates were able to personally surprise their kids and spend CHRISTMAS together for one night. SOS listeners donated bikes & gifts, but mom & dad got the credit. I'm so thankful for the partnership we've built with NEVADA DEPARTMENT OF CORRECTIONS & CITY SERVE, because family reunification is taking place each CHRISTMAS when we host this event! By the way, we're giving these brand new living room sets to the families! We're delivering them right to their home this week."

CEO JON PONDER added, "Parents want their children to experience the joy and comfort of CHRISTMAS. Unfortunately, children with incarcerated parents often feel forgotten. Alone. Left out. That was my story years ago before I was given a second chance. Imagine NEVADA families having a rare opportunity to be together at a time when the children need it most. THAT is the heart of 101 CHRISTMASES."

