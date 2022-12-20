Rossell (Photo: Chris Hollo)

Country artist MITCH ROSSELL made his debut on the stage of the GRAND OLE OPRY this past SATURDAY night (12/17), but not before he was surprised by an appearance from his friend and mentor, GARTH BROOKS.

BROOKS stepped on stage right before his performance to take over the introduction of ROSSELL to the crowd. “Tonight, I’m getting to do something I’ve never got to do,” said BROOKS. “I am getting to introduce a guy for the first time ever on this stage.”

BROOKS pointed out the significance of the GRAND OLE OPRY to the audience, and explained how the stage is where “every Country singer’s dreams come true.” He continued his introduction by highlighting ROSSELL’s talent and love for Country music, before concluding with, “It is my honor to introduce a great talent and even greater friend, please make welcome MITCH ROSSELL.“

ROSSELL penned BROOKS's hit, "Ask Me How I Know," and later opened tour dates for the Country superstar.

Watch the video here.

« see more Net News