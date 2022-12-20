Harvey (Photo: Catherine Powell)

BROKEN BOW RECORDS artist JORDAN HARVEY got engaged to his girlfriend of two years, professional dancer/choreographer MADISON FENDLEY, on SUNDAY (12/18) at DUNDAS CASTLE in his native SCOTLAND.

"Life has changed significantly for the better," HARVEY told PEOPLE.com, which has all the details of their engagement here. "I couldn't imagine doing life without MADISON, and every day she makes me a better person. I'm excited for the next chapter of life together!"

HARVEY, formerly a member of Country group KING CALAWAY, will release his debut solo EP, "It Is What It Is," on JANUARY 20th. It features his previously released debut track, "ALABAMA Girl," which was a viral TIKTOK hit with more than a million views, and the follow-up, "I Will." HARVEY co-wrote all of the songs.

« see more Net News