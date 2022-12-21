Lexi

CUMULUS MEDIA Alternative WEDG (103.3 THE EDGE)/BUFFALO, NY has named ALEXIS “LEXI” ZICCARDI its new Afternoon Host. She will be heard weekday afternoons from 3p to 7p (ET), beginning WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 28th. In addition to her afternoon show, she will also serve as Promotions Coordinator for 103.3 THE EDGE. LEXI replaces longtime afternooner TIFFANY BENTLEY, who moved crosstown to become PD of BUFFALO TORONTO PUBLIC MEDIA Triple A WBFO (THE BRIDGE).

LEXI, a native Western NEW YORKER, returns to BUFFALO from JACKSONVILLE, FL, where she was Morning Producer and On-Air Personality for COX MEDIA GROUP Top 40 WAPE. Prior to that, she worked in multiple on-air, producing and promotions roles with AUDACY BUFFALO.

VP/Market Manager JIM RILEY said, “LEXI is the perfect person to take over afternoons on THE EDGE. She is a great talent from BUFFALO coming back home musically and culturally. She really understands what’s important to our BUFFALO audience.”

OM JOE SIRAGUSA added, “We’re thrilled to bring LEXI back to BUFFALO. She’s got a passion for radio and audio entertainment, has a great depth of knowledge across our industry. She will be the perfect addition to Team EDGE!”

LEXI said, “I am honored to be coming back to BUFFALO to be on a station I grew up listening to. THE EDGE is legendary and I’m so excited to be part of the next chapter.”

